15 players expected to show up for pre-season training to Manchester United on Monday - Reports

Manchester United are set to begin their pre-season training at their Carrington base on Monday. Not all players are expected back, but 15 are reportedly set to attend Erik ten Hag's first session as the club's new manager ahead of the EPL 2022-23 season.

As per a report in the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag will be welcoming 15 players to his first session as the Manchester United manager.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who were involved in UEFA Nations League, World Cup qualifiers, and international friendlies will not be present on Monday.

List of players who are expected to start pre-season on Monday: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Luke Shaw; Donny van de Beek; Amad, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils are yet to make a new signing this summer, and players who are set to begin pre-season are also not guaranteed spots in the squad next season.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United pre-season

Erik ten Hag spoke about the importance of this pre-season when he was appointed as the club's manager. He told Manchester United's official website:

"We will start pre-season on 27 June and I will get a few of the squad, [a few] of the individual players. In certain positions we want to renew the squad, but as I said, one year ago, this squad was second in the league, so there is potential and I'm really looking forward to co-operating with the squad."

Continuing to talk about the players at the club, he added:

"That is really exciting. Also for me, of course, it's new. I was at Ajax for a long time: four-and-a-half years. We had a great time, but now it's a new start also for me and we have to build it up from the bottom, on zero. I have to build, starting a new relationship with the squad, with my players."

The manager wants the current players to work hard in pre-season to impress him and fight for their place in the squad.

He said:

"That is what I expect. I have high expectations from myself and that is also what I demand from my squad. They have to co-operate together and they have to give every day their best. And I would say, for me, good is not good enough. We have to do better."

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this summer, while Tom Heaton is also expected to depart with Middlesbrough interested.

