£17 million rated Liverpool star closing in on exit amid interest from 5 clubs - Reports

Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is closing in on an exit from the club he first joined back in January 2020, according to This is Anfield. The Reds are looking for a fee of around £17 million should he move clubs in the summer transfer window.

Minamino has failed to secure a place in Liverpool's starting XI since his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020. The Reds have some of the best attackers in Europe in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. They then added Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to their ranks, dropping Minamino further down the pecking order.

According to the aforementioned source, Minamino now looks set to leave Anfield in the coming months. The report claims that there are currently five clubs interested in securing the services of the Japan international. These include Wolverhampton Wanderers, newly-promoted Fulham, Southampton, Leeds United and Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

This is Anfield also claimed that the Minamino deal could be done before Sadio Mane's potential exit to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Minamino could be a straight replacement for Fabio Carvalho at Fulham. The Cottagers saw their young sensation join Liverpool ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Southampton, meanwhile, are also linked with a move for Minamino. The 27-year-old attacker played for the Saints on loan during the second half of the 2020-21 season. Minamino had a decent time on the south coast, scoring twice in 10 games for Southampton.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has previously worked with Minamino during their respective time at Red Bull Salzburg.

Takumi Minamino played a vital role in Liverpool's cup success during the 2021-22 season

Takumi Minamino could be considered an unsung hero for Liverpool's cup success during the 2021-22 season. The Reds won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout on both occasions.

Minamino played a vital role during the run-up to the finals of both domestic cups. The 27-year-old Japan international scored four goals and provided an assist in five Carabao Cup games. This included an injury-time equalizer against Leicester City in the quarterfinals. The Reds then won the game in a penalty shootout.

Minamino was also important during Liverpool's FA Cup run. The Japanese star scored three goals in four FA Cup games, including a brace against Norwich City in the fifth round of the domestic cup.

He ended the 2021-22 season having scored 10 goals from 24 appearances across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far