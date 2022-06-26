18-year-old player ignored text from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag before agreeing to sign for Crystal Palace - Reports 

Highly-rated winger Malcolm Ebiowei ignored a text message from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag before agreeing on a move to Crystal Palace.

As per reports from The Sun, the promising winger chose to ignore a text from Ten Hag and several calls from his assistant Steve McClaren. As reported by The Daily Mail, the England U16 international has already agreed to a deal with Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. This despite the deal yet to be officially confirmed by the Eagles.

The Derby County winger has opted to join the Eagles despite interest from not only Manchester United but also from Tottenham Hotspur and AS Monaco, as per The Daily Mail.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CPFC



Ebiowei will leave Derby County to join Palace - contract will be valid until June 2027. English talent Malcolm Ebiowei won’t join Manchester United. He’s set to sign his contract with Crystal Palace after medicals completed this week, it’s a done deal.Ebiowei will leave Derby County to join Palace - contract will be valid until June 2027. English talent Malcolm Ebiowei won’t join Manchester United. He’s set to sign his contract with Crystal Palace after medicals completed this week, it’s a done deal. 🚨🔵🔴 #CPFCEbiowei will leave Derby County to join Palace - contract will be valid until June 2027. https://t.co/EMtfJiwIbS

The Sun claims that Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren, who used to be the technical director at Derby County, called the teenage prodigy several times. However, the 18-year-old ignored the calls as well as a text from Erik ten Hag, convinced he wanted to go to Crystal Palace.

The former Arsenal and Rangers youth product was reportedly persuaded by Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman's personal crusade, as per The Sun. Dougie Freedman reportedly met the youngster twice and toured him at the Eagles' facility and even drove him for his medical.

Ebiowei made his first-team breakthrough at Pride Park last season under the stewardship of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. The fleet-footed winger made a total of 16 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring once and assisting twice in the process. The wonderkid, who has represented both the Netherlands as well as England at youth level, is now set to arrive at Selhurst Park this summer.

Will Malcolm Ebiowei regret turning Manchester United down?

An opportunity for a move to a club of Manchester United's stature comes once in a lifetime. It is indeed very brave of Malcolm Ebiowei to say no to the Red Devils and instead move to Crystal Palace. However, it might not be a decision that comes back to haunt him if he can keep up his progress at Selhurst Park.

Pro Future Stars @ProFutureStars1 Michael Olise (20, RM) - from Championship.

Tyrick Mitchell (22, LB) - from Championship.

Marc Guéhi (21, CB) - developed in Championship.

Eberechi Eze (23, AM) - from Championship.

Luke Plange (18, CF) - from Championship.

Malcolm Ebiowei (18, RW) - from Championship.



CPFC. 🦅 Michael Olise (20, RM) - from Championship.Tyrick Mitchell (22, LB) - from Championship.Marc Guéhi (21, CB) - developed in Championship.Eberechi Eze (23, AM) - from Championship.Luke Plange (18, CF) - from Championship.Malcolm Ebiowei (18, RW) - from Championship.CPFC. 🦅 https://t.co/HVwdostsSQ

Crystal Palace did fairly well last season under Patrick Vieira and have some quality young players at their disposal. Ebiowei can keep progressing as a footballer under Vieira alongside players like Wilfred Zaha, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise among others.

Had he moved to Old Trafford, his progress might have been halted due to a lack of first-team football. The Red Devils already have quality young wingers like Anthony Elanga, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri, and Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra.

If Ebiowei can continue his development, he will definitely earn his chance to play for a bigger club in the future.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far