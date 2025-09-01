2 Arsenal stars closing in on move to surprise Bundesliga club on transfer deadline day: Reports

Bundesliga side Hamburg are reportedly set to sign Arsenal stars Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira on Deadline Day. The Germans have agreed a double deal with the Gunners, with the Portuguese star joining on loan, while the Belgian moves on a permanent deal.

Ad

According to a report in Hamburger Abendblat, Hamburg have secured a €20 million option in Vieira's loan move this season. The Bundesliga side have prepared for his medical, and he will be heading to Germany to complete the move.

The Portuguese superstar will have a familiar face at the club, with Sambi Lokonga joining on a permanent deal. The midfielder, who joined for £15 million in 2021, has not managed to impress Mikel Arteta and is now heading for a permanent exit after loans at Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and Sevilla.

Ad

Trending

Arsenal are also preparing for the exit of Jakub Kiwior, who is a target for FC Porto. Mikel Arteta hinted at the transfer after dropping the defender from the squad to face Liverpool and said (via Football London):

"The good thing with Jakub is that he's been very reliable. Every time we need him he's always there, he's available and he does his job. We ask him to play as a left centre-back, as a right centre-back, as a left full-back. He's ready, he's got a smile on his face."

Ad

The quotes come just days after he heaped praise on the defener and said:

"He's so likeable. Everybody really loves him in that dressing room. He's very vocal on the pitch. He obviously had a language barrier at the beginning when he joined us. Now he's much more open with the boys, and he gets on really well with everybody. So I'm very happy with him."

Ad

Oleksandr Zinchenko was also linked with an exit, but is now expected to stay at the Emirates. Reiss Nelson is expected to join Brentford on loan on deadline day, per The Athletic.

Arsenal working to bring in a defender on deadline day

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie on deadline day. The Gunners have a loan offer accepted by the Bundesliga side and he is due in England for his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ad

The defender is set to cover at center-back and also operate as a left-back when needed. The Ecuadorian has played 47 times as a left-back for the German side.

Arsenal suffered an injury blow on Sunday, August 31, when they were facing Liverpool in the Premier League. William Saliba picked up an ankle injury in warmup and was forced off after five minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More