2 Arsenal stars closing in on move to surprise Bundesliga club on transfer deadline day: Reports

Bundesliga side Hamburg are reportedly set to sign Arsenal stars Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira on Deadline Day. The Germans have agreed a double deal with the Gunners, with the Portuguese star joining on loan, while the Belgian moves on a permanent deal.
According to a report in Hamburger Abendblat, Hamburg have secured a €20 million option in Vieira's loan move this season. The Bundesliga side have prepared for his medical, and he will be heading to Germany to complete the move.
The Portuguese superstar will have a familiar face at the club, with Sambi Lokonga joining on a permanent deal. The midfielder, who joined for £15 million in 2021, has not managed to impress Mikel Arteta and is now heading for a permanent exit after loans at Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and Sevilla.
Arsenal are also preparing for the exit of Jakub Kiwior, who is a target for FC Porto. Mikel Arteta hinted at the transfer after dropping the defender from the squad to face Liverpool and said (via Football London):
"The good thing with Jakub is that he's been very reliable. Every time we need him he's always there, he's available and he does his job. We ask him to play as a left centre-back, as a right centre-back, as a left full-back. He's ready, he's got a smile on his face."
The quotes come just days after he heaped praise on the defener and said:
"He's so likeable. Everybody really loves him in that dressing room. He's very vocal on the pitch. He obviously had a language barrier at the beginning when he joined us. Now he's much more open with the boys, and he gets on really well with everybody. So I'm very happy with him."
Oleksandr Zinchenko was also linked with an exit, but is now expected to stay at the Emirates. Reiss Nelson is expected to join Brentford on loan on deadline day, per The Athletic.
Arsenal working to bring in a defender on deadline day
Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie on deadline day. The Gunners have a loan offer accepted by the Bundesliga side and he is due in England for his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The defender is set to cover at center-back and also operate as a left-back when needed. The Ecuadorian has played 47 times as a left-back for the German side.
Arsenal suffered an injury blow on Sunday, August 31, when they were facing Liverpool in the Premier League. William Saliba picked up an ankle injury in warmup and was forced off after five minutes.