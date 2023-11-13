2 clubs set to go all out to sign Real Madrid superstar when transfer window reopens: Reports

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric finds himself at a crossroads, with his commitment to Real Madrid coming under scrutiny. With his future at the Santiago Bernabeu now in question, according to journalist Rudi Galetti, two Saudi clubs are preparing to move for him in January.

Despite assurances from manager Carlo Ancelotti, Modric's central role in the team seems to be diminishing. This season, he has been relegated to a starting position in merely four La Liga fixtures, a stark contrast to his role in previous campaigns.

This shift has not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid now focusing on their youthful midfield contingent to start games. It has been keenly observed by the top brass of the Saudi Pro League, who had previously shown a keen interest in acquiring Modric's services.

Their interest is set to be reignited, especially as the Croatian legend reportedly wishes to maintain peak form for the upcoming European Championships. His aspirations may no longer align with his current situation on the bench at Real Madrid, where he once envisioned concluding his career.

Journalist Rudy Galetti (via El Nacional) has revealed that two prominent Saudi clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad have now set their sights on the midfielder. They are poised to engage in a fierce battle to secure Modric's signature as soon as the transfer window reopens.

According to El Nacional, Modric is not navigating the situation regarding a move to the Middle East on his own. He has sought insights from peers like Marcelo Brozovic and Karim Benzema, who both have firsthand experience in Saudi Arabia.

Luka Modric has already aired his grievances about Real Madrid playing time in public

Luka Modric recently voiced his dissatisfaction with his playing time during the previous international break with the Croatian national team. This has cast a spotlight on his uneasy situation at Real Madrid.

In a candid conversation with Croatian media, Modric articulated his disappointment, revealing the assurances given by the club and his reduced role in the team. He stated (via El Nacional):

"They wanted me to stay and I had the same desire. My only condition to stay was that I be treated like a competitive player, and not kept in the squad based on past merit. They told me nothing would change my status, so I signed."

He continued:

"Nobody is happy when they're not playing. After my entire career, this feeling is especially strange to me. But good, the coach decided on his own reasons."

In response, Carlo Ancelotti hinted at a more significant role for Modric in forthcoming games. However, this has not happened. After their match against Valencia, Ancelotti admitted to the press (via El Nacional):

"Luka Modric should have been a starter today, I was unfair. That's what happens when you have such a quality squad."

The midfield legend's future with Real Madrid appears increasingly uncertain, especially with the looming prospect of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.