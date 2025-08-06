2 of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr mates take part in training despite not being in Jorge Jesus' plans, reason for involvement surfaces: Reports

Two of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates, Otavio and Aymeric Laporte, are reportedly taking part in training despite not being in coach Jorge Jesus's plans. Both players were also excluded from the Saudi Pro League giants' pre-season squad.

Ad

Aymeric Laporte has been heavily linked to an exit from Al-Nassr this summer, despite being one of their regulars last season. The Frenchman's departure was confirmed by Jorge Jesus in recent weeks, when the coach added that the club is ready to sign his replacement. Meanwhile, midfielder Otavio was also excluded from Jesus's plans despite his regular appearances last season. Saudi side Al Qadsiah has also reportedly shown interest in signing him this summer.

Ad

Trending

According to Saudi Arabian news outlet NFC1World, Aymeric Laporte and Otavio have both been training with the Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad despite being out of Jorge Jesus's plans. Their involvement reportedly comes due to a request from their agents to keep them ready for next season and potential transfers.

Latest reports from Fabrizio Romano claim Aymeric Laporte's former club, Athletic Bilbao, are keen on signing him this summer. They have reportedly submitted a verbal proposal for the defender to Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Otavio has been linked to Al Qadsiah. If both players leave, it will free up two slots for international signings, through which major names can join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League side.

Ad

Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's influence in his joining the club

Jorge Jesus - Source: Getty

In an interview with the media at the Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Jorge Jesus credited Cristiano Ronaldo for influencing him to join the Knights of Najd. He said (via Record):

Ad

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him."

Ad

Jesus signed a one-year deal with Al-Nassr last month, with him all set to help Cristiano Ronaldo win silverware at the club. Jesus's return to the Saudi Pro League came two months after he left the Knights of Najd's league rivals, Al-Hilal.

Under Jesus's guidance, Al-Hilal won the Saudi Pro League in the 2023-24 season while competing with Al-Nassr. The Ronaldo-led squad finished second in the league that season, 14 points behind Jesus's Al-Hilal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More