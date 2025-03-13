2 of Cristiano Ronaldo's key Al-Nassr teammates set to return to action following injury after international break: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates Aymeric Laporte and Otavio will return to action after the international break, according to journalist Ali Al-Enezi. The duo are currently sidelined with injuries and have missed the last couple of games.

Laporte has endured a stop-start campaign so far, registering 24 appearances across competitions. He has already missed 14 games this season due to various issues, but remains a key figure for the Riyadh-based club.

Otavio, meanwhile, has registered four assists from 29 games in all competitions, including 27 starts. He is currently out of action with an unknown injury, but looks set to return soon.

The report adds that both players are undergoing their treatment program at Al-Nassr's clinic and their situation is progressing well. They are expected to return to the fore after the international break later this month.

The Riyadh-based club have struggled with injuries in recent times, although Cristiano Ronaldo has been a constant in the team. The Portuguese superstar has registered 27 goals from 32 games across competitions, all of which were starts.

CR7 has missed just one game in the league this season, but his efforts haven't been enough to take Al-Nassr to the top of the league. They are sitting fourth in the table after 24 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down since moving to Al-Nassr in December 2022. CR7 has since registered 85 goals and 19 assists from 96 games across competitions for the Saudi Pro League side.

The Portuguese is in the final few months of his contract, but is expected to sign a new one-year extension. The 40-year-old scored the 927th goal of his career against Esteghlal from the penalty spot in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 in the last game.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored more goals since turning 30. Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net 463 times before turning 30 for Portugal, Sporting, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

His record since crossing 30 has been equally stunning. CR7 has now found the back of the net 464 times after turning 30 for Portugal, Los Blancos, Juventus, the Red Devils, and Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar continues to prove that age is just a number. Very few would bet against him scoring 73 more goals and getting to that elusive 1000-goal mark.

