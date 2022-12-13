2 France stars facing race against time to be fit for 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Morocco: Reports

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano are doubtful for France's semi-final clash with Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tomorrow (December 14).

Les Bleus will take on the Atlas Lions at the Al Bayt Stadium for a place in Sunday's showpiece clash. However, they may have to do so without two of their first-team regulars.

Both players missed today's (December 13) training session. Centre-back Upamecano was also absent yesterday as a result of a sore throat, while midfielder Rabiot was sidelined after catching a cold.

The French Football Federation (FFF) have indicated that both players were rested for the day and remained in the gym.

Head coach Didier Deschamps could play Ibrahima Konate alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of France's backline if Upamecano doesn't recover in time.

Meanwhile, Rabiot's absence could prompt the manager to play Wesley Fofana on the left side of their midfield.

Karim Benzema and Lucas Hernandez, who went off with an ACL injury in their opening match, were already ruled out of France's campaign.

However, on the bright side, Aurelien Tchouameni returned to training after missing yesterday's session with a knock to his calf. He is in line to start once more on Wednesday, having scored an incredible goal in their 2-1 win over England in the quarter-finals.

France take on gritty Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

France take on Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an enticing clash.

Les Bleus are aiming to become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to retain their title and have proved their credentials with some clinical displays.

Morocco may be the underdogs here but have pulled off some big scalps along the way before getting thus far.

The Atlas Lions topped Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium, even defeating the latter 2-0. They then knocked out Spain and Portugal in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively.

In the process, they became the first African team, as well as the first Arab team, to reach the last four of the competition. Morocco are also the only team who haven't conceded a goal to a rival player in the Qatar showdown.

The foundation of their success has been a stoic backline, keeping four clean sheets in five games. However, France, who've struck 11 goals in five games, will be a real test of their resolve.

