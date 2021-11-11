2 Manchester United stars likely to seek moves in January transfer window - Reports

Manchester United stars Phil Jones and Donny Van de Beek will reportedly seek moves away from the club during the winter transfer window.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail (via UtdDistrict), both Jones and Van de Beek will try to move out of Old Trafford in January. The report does not come as much of a shock as the duo have been on the fringes at Manchester United over the last few years.

Jones joined Manchester United from Blackburn back in 2011. He instantly became a crucial part of Sir Alex Ferguson's side, making 42 appearances across all competitions in his maiden season.

Jones made 63 appearances over the next two seasons before picking up recurring injuries that ruined his time at Old Trafford. He made just 94 appearances for the Red Devils between 2014 and 2018. The arrivals of other center-backs, such as Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, also affected his playing time at the club.

As things stand, Jones is the fifth-choice central defender at Manchester United. The 29-year-old is behind Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the pecking order. He has not played a match for the first team since January of last year.

A change of scenery could definitely help the Englishman, who also has 27 national team caps to his name.

Donny van de Beek another victim of Manchester United's muddled transfer policy

Donny van de Beek arrived at Manchester United during the summer of 2020. He was brought in from boyhood club Ajax for around £35 million and was expected to revitalize the Red Devils' midfield.

However, the Dutchman has become yet another victim of Manchester United's muddled transfer policy. Since arriving at Old Trafford, he has made just 41 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side across all competitions, netting a goal and providing two assists.

Bruno Fernandes' presence in midfield has not aided Van de Beek. Moreover, Solskjaer doesn't seem to think that he can play in defensive midfield. Consequently, the 24-year-old has warmed the bench for much of his time at Manchester United.

Moving away from the club seems to be the right decision for Van de Beek, with Barcelona reportedly interested in bringing him to Camp Nou.

