2 players admired by Ralf Rangnick revealed as Manchester United plot move for ‘tall midfielder’: Reports

According to the latest reports from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Manchester United are set to go after Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham. The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a defensive midfielder for quite some time now. Hence, Rice could be an ideal signing with his Premier League experience.

Since the arrival of new interim manager Ralf Rangnick in November, Manchester United have been much more organized than before. Rangnick is trying to instill a high press and high intensity philosophy at Old Trafford.

However, their is an evident lack of an impactful defensive midfielder who can dictate the game. This is something that Rangnick has acknowledged as an area to improve upon in the upcoming transfer window.

As per the latest report from The Athletic, Ralf Rangnick already has some names in mind for the position. The German coach is looking for a tall midfielder to come in and fight for his place in the squad, especially to replace Nemanja Matic.

The likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are possible targets as the German manager admires the two English stars very much. It will be interesting to see if United will be able to bring both the stars to Old Trafford, especially with other clubs in contention.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford gives an update regarding the availablity of the squad

Marcus Rashford gave an update on the availability of the United squad for the upcoming Premier League game. In a recent interview released by Manchester United, Rashford stated that the club have pretty much got the full squad back. He said:

"The lads have been training and today we brought all the rest of the lads back to training, there are only a couple left that will be coming in tomorrow. So, we’ve pretty much got the full squad back, which is a positive going into the week.”

This is great news for United fans who were greatly worried about the availability of the players as the club was recently affected by Covid-19. Manchester United's next opponents are Newcastle United, who they face at St. James' Park Stadium on Boxing Day.

