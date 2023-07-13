2 Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester United outcast Anthony Elanga - Reports

Nottingham Forest and Everton are keen on signing Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Times' Charlotte Duncker reported about Forest's interest in Elanga while The Athletic's Paddy Boyland has claimed that the Toffees are also working to secure a deal for the Swedish forward.

Everton, however, could find it hard to complete a deal for Elanga due to their difficult financial situation.

Since making his senior debut for the Red Devils, Elanga has made 55 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Elanga made 26 appearances during the 2022-23 season, providing two assists. Despite early promise, the 21-year-old forward has been unable to showcase his best form for Manchester United in recent times.

United manager Erik ten Hag seems to favor other forwards in the wide positions, which could lead to Elanga's exit this summer. However, given the interest from Nottingham Forest and Everton, it is likely that he will remain in the Premier League.

Elanga has made 12 appearances for the Swedish national team, scoring three goals since his debut in March 2022.

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared a piece of advice for Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic became a fan favorite at Manchester United during his short stint at the club. He was happy to see another Swedish player, Elanga, represent the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic evaluated Elanga as a tremendous talent. However, the recently retired striker told SVT Sport last year that Elanga should keep striving for more. He said (via GOAL):

"[Elanga is] a great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger. He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It's just fighting, never being content, striving for more. How much he can develop depends on him."

Ibrahimovic added:

"We're all happy and we're enjoying the adventure he is on, he just started and he's on the way up so it's good. You will have something to watch for another 20 years."

After a promising breakout campaign in 2021-22, Anthony Elanga has failed to live up to expectations at Manchester United. Hopefully, a move this summer will help the young forward rejuvenate his career.

Poll : 0 votes