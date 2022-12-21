2 Premier League clubs join race to sign Manchester United misfit Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Reports

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly popped up on the transfer radar of two Premier League outfits.

Wan Bissaka, 25, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag's arrival as the new manager. Since joining from Crystal Palace for £50 million in the summer of 2019, he has registered two goals and 10 assists in 127 overall appearances for the club.

A defensive-minded right-back blessed with pace and tackling, the former England U21 international has been speculated to depart the Red Devils since the start of the summer transfer window. He has featured in just four minutes of action in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

VBET News @VBETnews



@FabrizioRomano West Ham United are reportedly ready to make a bid for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. West Ham United are reportedly ready to make a bid for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.@FabrizioRomano https://t.co/Gx4b6zMBOU

According to talkSPORT, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to sign Wan-Bissaka in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Eagles are said to be growing in confidence of reaching a personal agreement to facilitate a return for their academy graduate.

With Diogo Dalot preferred as the first-choice right-back, Wan-Bissaka is likely to secure a permanent transfer to another club in January next year. He is currently valued at £15 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently keeping tabs on Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Lyon's Malo Gusto, as per 90min. The club are also assessing the option of recalling Ethan Laird, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the EFL Championship.

Louis Saha issues warning to France pair over potential Manchester United move

Speaking to Paddy Power, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha issued a warning to two up-and-coming France strikers, claiming that the pair should be cautious about moving to Old Trafford.

"Both Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani made a brilliant contribution to the World Cup final against Argentina in very difficult circumstances. They maintained their composure in crucial moments of the game, and showed that they are great players."

Darren Allan Kyeyune @AllanDarren Irrespective of the final score, huge respect to Didier Deschamps. That early double change for Kolo Muani & Marcus Thuram for Dembele & Giroud has inevitably paid off, albeit late. They’ve had the energy and oomph, even when the candle had almost burnt out. Irrespective of the final score, huge respect to Didier Deschamps. That early double change for Kolo Muani & Marcus Thuram for Dembele & Giroud has inevitably paid off, albeit late. They’ve had the energy and oomph, even when the candle had almost burnt out.

Sharing his thoughts about the Red Devils, Saha added:

"At this moment, young players moving to Manchester United need to be cautious because we have seen some good players struggle at United. I'm not saying they shouldn't join because of that, but it's a difficult time. It's not enough to just be a good player or in good form."

At club level, both forwards have been in stellar form this campaign. Thuram has registered 13 goals and four assists in 17 games for Borussia Monchengladbach. Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has scored eight goals and laid out 11 assists in 23 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Poll : 0 votes