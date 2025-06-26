2 Real Madrid stars could return to Los Blancos squad if they qualify to the Club World Cup Round of 16: Reports

As per journalist Sergio Quirante, Real Madrid's Eder Militao and Endrick could return to the squad if they qualify for the next round of the FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos will take on Red Bull Salzburg in their final Group H game at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in the early hours of Friday, June 27.
Quirante also emphasized that Endrick is fit and will travel to the USA on Saturday, June 28. However, his trip will be heavily dependent on Real Madrid's advancement to the Round of 16 of the tournament.
Meanwhile, long-term absentee Militao could also be called up for the next round as the competition is anticipated to become tougher. Endrick suffered a muscle injury in Madrid's 2-0 over Sevilla last season and hasn't featured for Los Merengues since then. Meanwhile, Militao didn't participate for Madrid for the vast majority of the previous calendar year due to an anterior cruciate ligament problem.
However, Madrid would need to avoid defeat against Salzburg if they intend to secure qualification the next round. Despite being the leaders in Group H, Madrid are level on points with second-placed Salzburg as both teams have registered four points each.
On the other hand, Al-Hilal, who are ranked third with two points, with take on the already eliminated Pachuca. Xabi Alonso's men will be eager to secure the maximum points against Salzburg, who have also avoided defeat in the tournament so far.
"It’s a complex process" - Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso on his philosophy
Xabi Alonso has revealed his philosophy is complex. He added that in several phases of the game, a manager would have to prioritize different things, and it's not easy to cover everything.
In a discussion ahead of Real Madrid's game against Salzburg, Alonso said (via Madrid Xtra):
“My philosophy? It’s a complex process. In different phases, you have to know what to prioritize. It’s not always possible to cover everything, I try to keep what’s most important in mind. In the beginning, we’ll play in one way, later, it’ll be more flexible.”
Alonso will be looking to register his second win as Madrid's manager when they take on Salzburg. As Madrid's manager, Alonso remains undefeated, with one win and one draw at the Club World Cup.