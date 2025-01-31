2 SPL giants want to sign Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid in the summer: Reports

Saudi Pro League side are ready to go all out to sign Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid. Al Hilal and Al Ahli are looking to bring the Brazilians to the Middle East in the summer.

As per a report in GeGlobo, Real Madrid are set to see Saudi Pro League sides launch moves for their star players this summer. The Spanish side are not interested in selling their prized assets and are not willing to entertain offers.

Florentino Perez has made it clear to his players that he has no plans to sell the best players at the club. Carlo Ancelotti also spoke about the reported bids from Saui and said via ESPN:

Trending

"As far as I'm aware, and I have direct information from the player, he's very happy here and he wants to make history at Real Madrid. He's like everyone who works here, we all think the same way -- we're happy here and want to make history."

Al Hilal have terminated the contract with Neymar and see Rodrygo as the ideal replacement. They are looking to bring in the superstar and are ready to make a bid in the summer.

Al Ahli are looking to add firepower to their attack and have set sights on Vinicius Jr. They already have Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino in the attack, along with Ivan Toney, but are looking for more players.

Saudi Pro League side readying €350 million offer for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, claims journalist

Ben Jacobs was talking to GiveMeSport earlier this month and stated that Al Ahli were readying a €350 million bid for Vinicus Jr. He stated that the Saudi Pro League side were unwilling to activate the release clause but are open to launching a world-record bid.

He said via GOAL:

"The answer is yes, very much so. He is a concrete target. Number one, Vini Jr has a one billion euros release clause, and obviously the Saudis are not going to look to trigger that. Nothing is going to be possible in January. And even though Al-Ahli have got some incredible players, including Ivan Toney, Bobby Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, the feeling is that there is room for that one extra elite star. So talks have taken place on the player side already with Al-Ahli in mind, and Saudi may be looking to try something pretty audacious in the summer."

"It's obviously going to be very difficult to pull off in 2025 but here's what I'm told - a bit like a world record offer for Kylian Mbappe when he was still at PSG, that was turned away. Saudi are prepared to pay not that 1 billion euros release clause, but 350 million euros. That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go 'hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?' There's no yes yet from the player, but watch this space. Al-Ahli Vini Jr, summer 2025, 350 million euros."

Vinicius Jr has a contract until 2027 and has insisted that he wants to remain at Real Madrid for the rest of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback