2 Turkish giants interested in signing Arsenal outcast in the current window - Reports

Arsenal outcast Cedric Soares could be packing his bags and leaving the Emirates Stadium this January. The 32-year-old defender has caught the eye of Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas, and either of them could well sign him before the transfer deadline day.

This is according to a report from the Standard, which claims that Besiktas are heavily interested in his services. There is also a connection between Soares and Besiktas manager Fernando Santos, who worked together in the Portugal national set-up.

The report also named Galatasaray as another seriously interested party. The Turkish giants are looking at Soares, as they have placed a right-back on their shopping list this January. If they do make a move for his services though, it is expected to be a permanent transfer, rather than a loan.

Cedric Soares' contract at Arsenal currently sees him earn £100,000 a week. But he has merely six months left on the deal, and will almost certainly leave the club as a free agent in the summer if he doesn't head out in this window. While he has played a UEFA Champions League game for the Gunners this season, he has not featured in the Premier League.

The right-back, who has 34 caps for Portugal, is reportedly interested in playing outside of the Premier League. With Arsenal looking to sell due to concerns around Financial Fair Play rules, they could let him go before the transfer deadline next Thursday.

No signings expected for Arsenal this January

There have been no arrivals at the Emirates Stadium this January, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has warned that expectations should stay low in this regard.

During a recent discussion about Emile Smith Rowe's future with GiveMeSport, Sheth said:

"He's obviously trying to keep the whole of the squad together it seems like for this transfer window and then reassess in the summer. Only because there's every chance that Arsenal might not be going into the market to bring someone in in these remaining days."

After spending a lot in the summer, the Gunners have laid low this winter. They have some understandable concerns about breaking Fair Play regulations, especially after spending over £200 million to sign players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Potential sales might be on the cards, but the manager is looking to retain his squad depth as Arsenal prepare for a crucial part of the season. They're fighting for the Premier League title against an in-form Liverpool side who are topping the table and a ruthless Manchester City outfit who have a penchant for going on winning streaks.