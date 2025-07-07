20-year-old star set to snub Real Madrid move to stay at current club - Reports 

Real Madrid target Nico Paz is reportedly keen on staying at Como instead of returning to the Bernabeu this summer. The 20-year-old Argentine hails from the Los Blancos youth academy and also represented their B team before joining Como.

Ad

Nico Paz never made a first-team debut for Real Madrid and signed for Como for a reported €6 million in the summer of 2024. The youngster made 35 appearances in the Serie A last season, contributing six goals and nine assists across competitions. Following his impressive debut season, the Valdebebas youth academy graduate has been linked to a return to his boyhood side. However, it appears that he is not keen on the move at this stage of his career.

Ad

Trending

According to AS, Nico Paz is reportedly not keen on returning to Real Madrid this summer due to the lack of guaranteed playtime. The Los Blancos attack is stacked with superstars such as Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo. Moreover, coach Xabi Alonso also has multiple youngsters as substitutes, including Arda Guler, Endrick, and new signing Franco Mastantuono.

Therefore, there is no guarantee for Nico Paz to get enough playtime at the Bernabeu. The same is not valid at Como, as he's reportedly an integral part of Cesc Fabregas's plans. The youngster's impressive form in his debut season could lead to him being a regular starter for the Italian side, which he's not willing to give up.

Ad

The aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid have the chance to sign Paz for only €8 million, but Paz does not want to make the shift at this stage. However, the Argentine is said to be a huge Madridista and dreams of returning to the club one day.

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo receives blank cheque offer to join Al-Nassr this summer: Reports

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

According to Sky Sports Switzerland (h/t Team Talk), Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has received a blank cheque offer to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr this summer. The Brazilian has been linked to an exit from the Bernabeu after a lack of consistent game time.

Ad

Rodrygo has no dearth of takers in Europe, with the likes of Arsenal interested in signing him. However, Al-Nassr are reportedly working hard to convince Rodrygo to join them, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly being in favor of signing him. The Knights of Najd have contacted the Brazilian's entourage and are willing to set a budget after further discussions.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned report claims that Rodrygo is not prioritizing a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage. The Brazilian has reportedly informed Al-Nassr that he'll prioritize offers from Premier League clubs if he leaves Real Madrid this summer. With a lack of gametime even in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, Rodrygo's departure cannot be ruled out yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More