2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil's starting XI leaked ahead of Group G clash against Serbia

Head coach Tite will deploy a top-heavy lineup for Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G opener against Serbia, French outlet L’Equipe has claimed (via Express).

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil are coming into the tournament in Qatar in high spirits. The Selecao, who have the talents of Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, and Thiago Silva at their disposal, have won their last seven matches, scoring 26 goals and conceding only twice. They possess a fine blend of youth and experience in their squad and are expected to go deep into the competition in the Middle East.

Their opponents in the Group G opener, Serbia, are one of the most structurally solid teams at this year's FIFA World Cup. As per L’Equipe’s report, Tite is set to pick an extremely attacking 4-2-3-1 line-up to take them apart.

It has been claimed that Alisson will guard the goal and Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, and Alex Telles will form the back four in front of him. Lucas Paqueta will play alongside Casemiro in a two-man midfield. Finally, there will be Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Richarlison leading the attack.

Brazil leaked XI (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Telles; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison;

If things fall into place, Brazil could open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a bang. Even the slightest of defensive mistakes, however, could prove to be costly, as there might not be adequate cover to stop Serbia from testing the back line.

Brazil boss claims “pressure is inevitable” ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

The Selecao are the most successful international team in football history, winning the World Cup a record five times. Twenty years after they lifted their last World Cup (2002), they begin their journey in Qatar, and coach Tite claimed that he wasn’t wary of the pressure.

Tite claimed that Canarinho were the most successful team in history and boasted some of the biggest players in the world, adding that pressure came hand-in-hand with the legacy.

He said at a press conference (via Reuters):

“The pressure is natural. Brazil have the biggest history in soccer and with that legacy always comes the pressure.

“We have some of the players that call the biggest media attention in the world so we take it naturally, it's our dream winning a World Cup. Pressure is inevitable.”

