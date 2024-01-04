21-year-old Liverpool star wanted by 5 clubs on loan in January: Reports

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho has emerged on five teams' respective radars in the January transfer window, as per journalist Dean Jones.

Carvalho, 21, recently returned from his season-long loan spell at RB Leipzig after failing to cement a starting spot at the Bundesliga club. He featured in 360 minutes of action, spread across 15 games for them.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones revealed that up to five clubs have expressed an interest in luring Carvalho away from Liverpool on a temporary deal this month. He elaborated:

"I'm told there are already four or five clubs knocking on the door, and more are expected to do so in the next week or so. Liverpool are having conversations with Carvalho about exactly what they are looking to get out of the rest of this season and, beyond that, what the plan will be longer-term."

Shedding light on the Portuguese's potential plans, Jones concluded:

"Carvalho wants to hear how he will get into the Liverpool picture because he wants to be in that squad for next season. You hear about how they might build the squad long-term. If Mohamed Salah ends up leaving, that could open up space within the set-up."

According to HammyEnd.com, Fulham are keen to sign Carvalho on a loan switch. However, Leicester City are expected to offer competition.

Carvalho, who joined the Merseyside outfit in a £7.7 million deal from Fulham back in 2022, has netted three goals in 21 games for his club.

Ian Wright lavishes special praise on former Liverpool & Chelsea star Dominic Solanke

During a recent chat on the Premier League Productions, Arsenal great Ian Wright was queried to name his footballer of the season in the Premier League so far. He responded (h/t Football365):

"I have gone for Dominic Solanke and it's because of his journey and what he has done. He has gone the hard way around to get to where he is now. He is showing people what he is capable of. A proper all-round centre-forward."

Solanke, who rose through Chelsea's youth ranks, has popped up as a major topic of discussion due to his fine outings in the recent past. The 26-year-old is currently joint-second in the Premier League goal-scorers list after registering 12 goals in 19 league games this season.

Prior to joining Bournemouth for around £18 million in 2019, Solanke spent time at Liverpool. He bagged just one goal in 27 appearances, including six overall starts, across competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.