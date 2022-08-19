22-year-old Arsenal star no longer part of Arteta's plans as league champions keep eye on potential transfer - Reports

Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is reportedly not part of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's plans for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

As per Corrierre dello Sport (via The Boot Room), the 22-year-old has 'no space' in the Gunners' blueprint for the ongoing campaign.

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan are rumored to be interested in Lokonga. The Rossoneri are in search of a defensive midfielder after Franck Kessie departed the club on a free transfer this summer. Aside from the Belgian, Milan are also rumored to be monitoring Hellas Verona midfielder Adrian Tameze.

The Boot Room @tbrfootball Report: 'Special' 22-year-old Arsenal ace is no longer part of Arteta's plans, title-winners now want to sign him dlvr.it/SWtGng Report: 'Special' 22-year-old Arsenal ace is no longer part of Arteta's plans, title-winners now want to sign him dlvr.it/SWtGng

Lokonga notably enjoyed a solid pre-season for Arsenal, even scoring the final goal in their 4-0 demolition of arch-rivals Chelsea in the USA. However, he played just a solitary minute during their Premier League opener away to Crystal Palace.

The midfielder didn't come onto the pitch at all during their first home league fixture of the season against Leicester City despite being named on the bench.

Arteta has used a three-man midfield in both games, with Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard starting either side of defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. They are likely to be the Spanish tactician's first-choice trio this season, which could limit Lokonga's playing time.

The Belgian, who arrived at the Emirates only last summer from RSC Anderlecht, still has four years left on his current contract. He made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners during his debut season, out of which only 16 were starts.

Arsenal look to continue superb start to the season against AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with two fantastic victories. The Gunners defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 and Leicester City 4-2 to kick off their season. They will next travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth in their third league fixture on Saturday, August 20.

The Cherries celebrated their return to the top-flight with a convincing 2-0 victory at home against Aston Villa on Matchday 1. However, Scott Parker's side were blanked 4-0 by Manchester City in their second league fixture.

Arsenal and Bournemouth last met in an FA Cup fourth-round match back in January 2020. The Gunners, who went on to win the cup later that year, picked up a 2-1 victory on that occasion. Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah scored for Arteta's side while Sam Surridge got a late consolation for the Cherries.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee