23-year-old defender keen on Premier League move but Liverpool are not an option - Reports

Liverpool are unlikely to sign Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix despite reported interest, according to Foot Mercato (via Football Transfers). However, the French defender is said to favor a move to the Premier League.

The Reds recently suffered an injury blow in the defensive department. Joel Matip sustained a knee ligament injury during his side's 4-3 win against Fulham at the start of the month.

The former Cameroon international will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, as a result. It was then suggested that Liverpool have Lacroix on their radar given the injury to such a key centre-back in their squad.

However, these rumors have been dismissed, per the aforementioned outlet's report.

Jurgen Klopp's recent comments are further evidence suggesting Liverpool are not an option. Following the confirmation of Matip's season-long injury, the German manager was adamant the club does not need to reinforce their center-half options. He said (via The Guardian):

“For four or five days we’ve known Joël will be out for a long time and that’s really bad for us but we still have four centre-halves and that’s absolutely all right. If we had a fifth centre-half in beforehand it is a completely different team dynamic: when one is not involved we don’t see steps with him."

Lacroix's contract at the Bundesliga side is set to expire in 2025 although a move in January could reportedly be on the cards.

The Frenchman has attracted interest from Serie A side Atalanta and certain Premier League outfits. The report claims that he prefers a move to England, having joined UK-based agency Unique Sports Group recently.

"We play a super strong team" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp previews Arsenal clash

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Arsenal in an important Premier League clash at Anfield today (December 23). The Merseysiders and the Gunners have been in great form this season.

Klopp's outfit are third in the standings, one point behind second-placed Aston Villa (who played their match for this gameweek against Sheffield United earlier today). The Gunners are leading the table, level on points with Villa.

A win in their upcoming encounter would secure a spot at the top of the league table and will have implications for this season's title race. Ahead of the match, Klopp was asked how much he enjoys such occasions. The Liverpool boss said (per the club's official website):

"I love it the most when you are first and 55 points ahead! Then it is a pure joy! But it's all fine – I love it. It's how I said, we are in the position we are and it's not that bad. We play a super-strong team; we play a team that played an exceptional last season and coming back is even better than last season."

