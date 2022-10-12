23-year-old Manchester United star looking for new club: Reports

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is reportedly considering his options for the 2023 summer transfer market.

His current contract with the Red Devils expires next year, but the club have an option to extend it by one year. However, they haven't triggered that option so far and the Portuguese is looking for a new club along with his agents.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus, Barcelona and AS Roma are interested in signing the right-back. The latter two clubs have also made contact with Dalot's representatives.

Juventus, meanwhile, have identified him as a replacement for Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado, who are set to leave next summer.

Dalot has become a crucial member of the Manchester United squad under Erik ten Hag this season. He has made 11 appearances, putting in good performances and providing two assists.

Just keeps getting better and better. Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% dribbles completed100% tackles won100% aerial duels won82% pass accuracy68 touches5/6 long balls completed4/6 ground duels won4 clearancesJust keeps getting better and better. Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% dribbles completed 100% tackles won100% aerial duels won82% pass accuracy 68 touches 5/6 long balls completed 4/6 ground duels won4 clearances Just keeps getting better and better. 📈 https://t.co/7uPjjsmrre

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka's injury issues and lack of form, the Portuguese is expected to continue in the same vein at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

Hence, the Red Devils might look to trigger the option of extending Dalot's contract by one year.

He joined Manchester United from FC Porto in 2018 and also spent on loan at AC Milan in the 2020-21 season. He has made 76 appearances for the Red Devils, registering one goal and five assists.

Erik ten Hag stresses on the need to score more after Manchester United's win over Everton

The Red Devils beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on October 9. Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for the hosts before Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for the visitors.

Manchester United had good opportunities to score more goals but failed to do so and invited immense pressure from Everton in the final few minutes. However, they dealt with it well to secure all three points.

After the match, Erik ten Hag praised his team for their spirit but stressed the need to capitalize on goalscoring opportunities, as he said (via Manutd.com):

"You want to avoid [the crowd getting loud] and we had to score the third goal. That was my feeling during the game, already during the first half: make more goals because we were dominating the game. We were creating so many good chances so to [I wanted] to bring more out. More [so that] the manager can sit easy on the bench and watch the game.”

Manchester United are now fifth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

They will next host Omonoia in the UEFA Europa League on October 13 before hosting Newcastle United in the Premier League on October 16.

