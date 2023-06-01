23-year-old star to replace PSG-bound Marco Asensio at Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided that Brahim Diaz will be the replacement for Marco Asensio, who is set to join PSG as a free agent this summer. Los Blancos have decided not to let AC Milan activate the buy option and bring the Spaniard back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per a report in Revelo, Real Madrid believe that Brahim Diaz, who has been on loan at AC Milan since 2020, should be a part of their squad next season. The club are not interested in spending big on Asensio's replacement and want to work with players already in their books.

AC Milan had a €22 million option to sign Diaz permanently this summer, and were hoping to negotiate a lower fee with the La Liga giants. However, Real Madrid's decision to bring Diaz back stunned the Milan club at their latest meeting.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Asensio is set to join PSG this summer. He will be moving as a free agent after rejecting a new contract at Real Madrid.

The report adds that the winger was looking for regular game time and believed it was not possible at the Santiago Bernabeu. At PSG, Asensio is set to replace Lionel Messi, who will also leave on a free transfer this summer.

AC Milan star had no idea about his future with Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz was asked about his future earlier this season and he admitted that it was not on his mind. The Spaniard claimed that he was only looking forward to the season at San Siro and was focused on doing well.

Following an interview with SER earlier this season, Diaz was quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying:

“Since I arrived I assumed the responsibility necessary as it is a big club and you have to perform. This year we hope to do great things. The first year we got into the Champions League, then the following year we won Serie A. It’s true that I’m having a good time now and I have to take advantage of it. Now I am focused on Milan."

Diaz added:

"What happens later, will have to happen. The future will be seen, we don’t know what can happen tomorrow. I’m at Milan and I want to perform and give 100%. The fans love me a lot. I’m at a great club and I’m focused on the next game and focused on Milan."

Diaz played 44 matches for AC Milan this season, scoring seven goals and providing 6 assists. In his spell at San Siro, the 23-year-old played 123 matches and managed to score 18 goals, while also registering 14 assists.

Poll : 0 votes