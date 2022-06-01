24-year-old 'resented' Ralf Rangnick during his spell as Manchester United's interim manager: Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly 'resented' interim boss Ralf Rangnick after the German frequently criticized his performances.

The Red Devils endured a disastrous campaign that saw them finish sixth in the table. Rangnick, who replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, recorded the worst managerial win rate in the club's Premier League history.

Manchester United also lost their final six away games of the term. Rangnick ultimately left Old Trafford to focus on becoming the new Austria manager despite being originally touted to stay on in a consultancy role.

Rashford was a regular figure under Solskjaer but his playing time and form dramatically nosedived when his old boss was sacked. The 24-year-old has scored just five times in 32 appearances across the campaign and has lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

According to SportBible, the former Manchester United academy graduate did not appreciate Rangnick's constant criticism of him or his teammates. The report also claims that 'no one at the club' enjoyed Rangnick's style of hanging players out to dry in post-match press conferences.

The nadir of the relationship between the pair came when the forward was left on the bench for the Manchester derby defeat. Rangnick chose to start midfielder Bruno Fernandes up front instead.

It's fair to say that the 63-year-old's time in charge at Old Trafford was a disaster, following a run of dreadful results and numerous players losing form.

Rashford's resentment may have come from Rangnick's comments in April following a 1-1 home draw with Leicester. The former RB Leipzig boss stated at the time (as per SportsBible):

"Marcus, it’s no secret that he is not having his best time right now, it has to do with rhythm and confidence as well, yeah, again it’s our job to help him to get this confidence back and that is why I decided to bring him on."

"In the end, he has to do it himself obviously but the only thing we can do is speak to him regularly and tell him what we expect from him and what he should do. The rest has to be done by himself."

Rangnick added:

"There are quite a few examples this season of players, some of them are still here with us and one or two of them are no longer here, have shown that it is possible to develop within a couple of weeks a level of confidence where you can be a different player again. We all know that Marcus can play better but again in the end, the steps he has to take himself."

