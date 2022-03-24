25-year-old Brazilian forward eager to join Barcelona - Reports

Leeds United forward Raphinha has expressed his desire to join La Liga giants Barcelona, a report from Sport (via Forbes) has claimed.

The 26-time La Liga winners have long been linked with the highly-rated Brazilian winger. The Leeds United man is quick, knows how to carry the ball, and has a knack for creating goalscoring opportunities.

Since moving to Elland Road from Stade Rennais, Raphinha has easily been the leading light of Leeds’ attack. This season alone, the winger has popped up with nine goals and three assists in 27 Premier League appearances. Had it not been for his valiant efforts, the 16th-placed Whites would have been in an even messier situation.

barcacentre @barcacentre Raphinha wants to play for Barça as he believes the time is right. He's thrilled by the idea of joining Xavi's project. [sport] Raphinha wants to play for Barça as he believes the time is right. He's thrilled by the idea of joining Xavi's project. [sport] https://t.co/vRek2f0mo4

As per the aforementioned report, Raphinha believes the time has come for him to take a step up and move to an elite club. So, naturally, the 25-year-old is excited by the idea of being a Barcelona player.

The Brazilian star has reportedly asked Barcelona great Deco to do everything in his power to secure the transfer. The player feels ready to face the challenge of playing for a club like Barcelona.

Apart from Barca, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the 25-year-old ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona’s first offer for Raphinha likely to be rejected

As per Sport, the Blaugrana have submitted their first bid, which stands at €35million, for Leeds United winger Raphinha. Considering that Raphinha’s release clause is currently set at €75million, Leeds United are likely to give the initial offer a hard pass. Even if Raphinha green-lights the move, Leeds could keep him at the club until the end of his contract — June 2024. The player has reportedly turned down Leeds’ approaches about a possible contract extension.

Barca see Raphina as Ousmane Dembele’s natural successor, who will become a free agent in June 2022. Like the Frenchman, Raphinha is also an explosive winger but has a considerably better fitness record. If Dembele ends up joining PSG, just as Barca anticipate, it could allow the Catalonian outfit to submit a more lucrative offer for the Leeds winger.

Edited by Diptanil Roy