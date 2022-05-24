25-year-old hands in transfer request amid interest from Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer. The Brazilian has been one of the Premier League club's standout players this season.

According to Sport, Raphinha has handed in a transfer request to Leeds United. The 25-year-old is keen to sort out his future before joining the Brazil national team in Asia in June.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in a deal worth £17 million in 2020. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the club, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances. The Brazilian helped the club finish ninth in the league table last season.

The winger took his game to another level during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 35 league games for the Whites. He scored the opening goal in Leeds United's 2-1 victory over Brentford on the final day of the season. The club finished three points ahead of eighteenth-placed Burnley to secure their status in the Premier League.

The Brazilian is believed to be 'psychologically liberated' after helping Jesse Marsch's side maintain their place in the English top flight. He is now focused on moving on to the next stage of his career.

According to reports, there have only been talks with Raphinha's entourage (Deco), with no direct negotiations between Barcelona and Leeds United yet.



• The player is really tempted by Barça but is currently focused on Leeds.

Barcelona are believed to be interested in signing the winger. The Catalan giants might view him as a potential replacement for French winger Ousmane Dembele, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Xavi's side had a €35 million offer for Raphinha rejected by Leeds in March. The Premier League side reportedly expected the Spanish side to trigger his €75 million, which is not economically feasible for them due to their financial situation.

Barcelona are, however, expected to return with an improved offer. Raphinha is rumored to have agreed to a five-year contract with Xavi's side.

Barcelona could offer a player-plus-cash deal to Leeds United in exchange for Raphinha

Barcelona are currently facing debts totaling up to €1.5 billion. The club have also been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who could cost €40 million according to the Express.

The club could, therefore, struggle to meet Leeds United's asking price for Raphinha. They could offer Marsch's side a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for the Brazilian, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona believe they would be able to sign Raphinha for €40m and a player included in the deal. Leeds have shown interest in Oscar Mingueza before.

The Blaugrana are willing to offer €40 million and Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign but has struggled to nail down a regular place in Xavi's starting line-up.

