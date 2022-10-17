25-year-old Liverpool star set to undergo scan as serious injury puts his World Cup hopes in doubt - Reports

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota could reportedly miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

As per The Athletic's David Ornstein, Jota suffered a calf injury during the Reds' Premier League encounter against Manchester City on Sunday (October 16). Ornstein wrote (as quoted by Anfield Watch):

"Diogo Jota will have a scan today but there are fears the Portugal international has suffered a serious injury to his right calf and his hopes of representing his country at the World Cup in Qatar are in doubt."

The 25-year-old exited the game against City in the dying stages after picking up an injury and was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

Jota could be a big miss for Portugal at the World Cup. The forward has won 28 caps for his national team since making his debut in 2019, recording 10 goals and eight assists.

Jota notably missed Liverpool's first five league fixtures this season due to a hamstring injury. He has slowly worked his way back into the team, recording five assists in eight appearances, but looks set for another spell on the sidelines.

Apart from the Portuguese forward, the Reds are also dealing with injuries to Luis Diaz, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip. Centre-back Ibrahima Konate also missed their match against Manchester City despite starting their 7-1 UEFA Champions League win against Rangers.

Liverpool boost hopes of getting their season back on track with win against Manchester City

Liverpool entered their Premier League encounter against City on Sunday as the underdogs. The Reds have struggled for consistency so far this season, while Pep Guardiola's side were unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions prior to the match at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's troops began the contest with the kind of intensity that has become their most prominent feature in recent years. They created problems for City, who only began growing into the game after the half-hour mark. Both teams failed to massively trouble the other's goalkeeper and went into half-time at 0-0.

Post the break, it was Manchester City's turn to up the ante as they began working their way through Liverpool's midfield. Reds custodian Alisson Becker was forced into a couple of saves, but the defense in front of him largely did well to keep the Citizens at bay.

Mohamed Salah, who tested City keeper Ederson previously, ultimately decided the contest in the 76th minute. Alisson's long punt forward was not dealt with by Joao Cancelo, who was his side's last man. Salah raced through on goal and beat Ederson to put the hosts ahead.

While Manchester City threw the kitchen sink at Liverpool, they ultimately held on for their biggest league win of the season. The Reds moved up to eighth in the standings and will hope this victory helps kick off their domestic campaign.

