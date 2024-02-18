25-year-old Manchester United star who joined last summer linked with surprise transfer: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has allegedly attracted attention from Galatasaray six months after joining his current club.

Bayindir, 25, sealed a permanent move to Erik ten Hag's side for over £4 million on the summer transfer deadline day past year. He has made just one appearance for his team, starting a 4-2 FA Cup last-32 win against EFL League Two outfit Newport County last month.

Now, according to Turkish news outlet Aspor, Bayindir is interested in cutting short his stint at Old Trafford as he is keen to secure more playing time. Galatasaray are believed to be hoping to sign the shot-stopper as an apt replacement for Fernando Muslera this summer.

Prior to joining the Red Devils, Bayindir earned his name during his four-year spell at Fenerbahce. He registered 44 shutouts in 145 matches across competitions for his former club, helping them lift a trophy too.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are also reportedly hoping to lure Christian Eriksen away from Manchester United in the future. They attempted to loan the midfielder in last month, but their proposal was rejected.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Luton Town-Manchester United encounter

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a thrilling 2-2 draw between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road this Sunday (February 18). He wrote:

"This is big for Luton because I don't think anyone saw their defeat by bottom side Sheffield United coming. With Everton losing [2-0] to Manchester City earlier on Saturday, it was a big chance for them to open up a gap on the bottom three, but they couldn't take it."

Backing Luton to hold the Red Devils to a stalemate, Sutton continued:

"I just wonder if that will trigger a little bit of doubt, but their performances at home have been been very good against the bigger teams and I have a feeling we will see more of the same on Sunday. Manchester United only beat Luton narrowly [with a 1-0 win] at Old Trafford in November, and this time I expect it to be even closer."

Manchester United, who finished third past campaign, are currently eight points off fourth-placed Aston Villa. They are sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 41 points from 24 outings, scoring 33 goals and shipping the same number of goals along the way.

Luton Town, on the other hand, are in 17th spot with 20 points from 23 matches so far. They are winless in their past 12 meetings against Erik ten Hag's side, drawing just twice and losing 10 times in the process.