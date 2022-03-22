25-year-old midfielder undergoes Barcelona medical in Switzerland - Reports

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has undergone medical tests in Lugano, Switzerland ahead of his move to Barcelona, according to Sky Sports (via Sempre Milan).

Kessie currently has less than six months remaining on his AC Milan contract which he is not looking to extend. The 25-year-old is now closing in on signing for the Catalan giants on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the aforementioned source, Kessie has already completed his Barcelona medical and is set to pen a four-year deal with Blaugrana. Reports also suggest that that the Ivorian midfielder is set to earn around €7 million per annum, which will see him pocket a total €28 million during his time in Spain.

The Catalans are paying €2 million more than what AC Milan were willing to give Franck Kessie as part of his new contract.

Official contracts will be completed in the coming weeks. Here we go soon Franck Kessié has already completed his medical tests with Barcelona in Lugano, as reported by @DiMarzio . The verbal agreement has been reached days ago for €6.5m net guaranteed salary.Official contracts will be completed in the coming weeks. Here we go soon Franck Kessié has already completed his medical tests with Barcelona in Lugano, as reported by @DiMarzio. The verbal agreement has been reached days ago for €6.5m net guaranteed salary. 🔵🔴 #FCBOfficial contracts will be completed in the coming weeks. Here we go soon ⏳ https://t.co/3UeXHrfLnX

Franck Kessie has been one of AC Milan's most important players this season as the Rossoneri look to secure their first Serie A title since 2011. The 25-year-old midfielder has made 30 appearances for Milan, scoring six goals and assisting once.

Kessie arrived at the San Siro on loan from Atalanta in 2017 before the move was made permanent. The midfielder has made a total of 214 appearances for AC Milan, contributing 36 goals and 16 assists in his five-year stint.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have got their hands on a proven star to bolster their midfielder. Kessie is capable of playing as a central midfielder and even as a defensive midfielder. The Ivorian international could be the Catalan giants' long-term replacement for an aging Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona secured a crucial El Clasico win at the weekend

Barcelona secured an emphatic 4-0 win against fierce rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday. A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres were enough to claim all three points.

The win was vital for the Catalan giants as they pursue a top-2 spot in La Liga. As things stand, Xavi's side are third in the league standings, having accumulated 54 points from 28 matches. They are currently three points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand.

If Barcelona win their game in hand, they will be just nine points behind league leaders Real Madrid with nine matches remaining in the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee