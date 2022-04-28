25-year-old Premier League star has told friends that he wants Arsenal move this summer: Reports

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly told his friends that he wants to join Arsenal this summer. The striker has been linked with a move away from the club and has been linked with a move to the Gunners in the recent past.

According to Football Insider, the striker has decided to leave the club in the summer regardless of whether Everton get relegated or not. The report states that the forward has already told his friends that he prefers to join Arsenal.

Calvert-Lewin has been plagued by injuries this season and has only played 13 league games so far. The 25-year old had his best season in terms of scoring last campaign, finding the back of the net 16 times in 33 league appearances. However, the Englishman has only managed to score three goals this season.

The striker has been linked with a move to the Gunners in the past, with Newcastle United also reportedly interested in signing him. Calvert-Lewin's contract at Everton runs out in June 2025, which would mean that he will not come for cheap this summer if either of the clubs decide to pursue a deal.

Arsenal are in dire need of a striker

Nketiah and Lacazette are both out of contract in the summer

Arsenal will bolster their attacking options in the summer and have been linked with multiple strikers across Europe. The Gunners only have two recognized strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom are out of contract in the summer.

Mikel Arteta decided to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for Barcelona in January and will have to bring in a striker in the summer. Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Napoli's Victor Osimhen over the past week. Arteta is reportedly keen on bringing in two strikers in the summer.

It seems unlikely that the Gunners will decide to sign Calvert-Lewin, given his injury worries and the dip in his performances this season. It remains to be seen who Arteta decides to sign in the summer.

