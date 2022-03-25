25-year-old Premier League winger prefers move to Barcelona over Liverpool - Reports

Leeds United star Raphinha has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Liverpool.

The winger has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season and is expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

According to Sport, Raphinha prefers a move to Camp Nou over Anfield. The Blaugrana are rumored to have already submitted an offer to Leeds United for the player.

Raphinha joined Leeds United from Rennes in 2020 in a deal worth £17 million. The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive debut season with the club, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to another level this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. His performances have caught the attention of Barcelona and Liverpool.

The La Liga giants are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Ousmane Dembele this summer. The Frenchman has resurrected his Blaugrana career in recent weeks. He has scored one goal and provided seven assists in his last five league appearances for the club.

However, the 24-year-old is yet to extend his contract with the Catalan giants. His deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unsure about the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian will enter the final year of his contract this summer. He has so far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the Reds. The club could, therefore, sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Barcelona are a club on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. They have climbed up to third place in the La Liga table. The Catalan giants have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Barcelona backed Xavi during the January transfer window by signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore. The club are likely to do the same this summer to boost their chances of challenging for silverware next season.

Raphinha might prefer a move to Barcelona over Liverpool. While the Reds possess one of the best attacks in Europe, Luis Diaz's arrival from Porto in January has intensified the competition for a place in the starting line-up.

Raphinha is more likely to become a regular starter for Barcelona than Liverpool.

Barcelona could struggle to compete with Liverpool for Raphina unless they sell some star players

Philippe Coutinho has been in scintillating form during his loan spell at Aston Villa

Despite Raphinha's reported willingness to join Barcelona, the Catalan giants could struggle to compete with Liverpool for the Brazilian's signature. Leeds United are likely to demand triple what they paid for the winger in 2020.

Barcelona are facing debts totaling up to €1 billion. They spent €55 million to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January but have otherwise looked to the free agency and loan market for new signings.

However, the Blaugrana could raise the money required to sign Raphinha by selling Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The former Liverpool star is enjoying a terrific loan spell with Aston Villa. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances for Steven Gerrard's side in the Premier League.

According to El Nacional, Dutch forward Memphis Depay is also considering a move away from Camp Nou. He has fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh