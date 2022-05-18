26-year-old Arsenal star wants to leave this summer due to lack of game time - Reports

Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe wants to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after failing to secure regular game time under Mikel Arteta, according to Football London.

Nicolas Pepe was a marquee arrival at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2019. The Gunners paid around £72 million to sign Pepe from Ligue 1 side Lille. However, the 26-year-old winger has not lived up to his high expectations in the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe has barely featured for Arsenal this season. The Ivorian international has made 22 appearances this term and has contributed three goals and five assists along the way.

Pepe has fallen behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in the pecking order as Mikel Arteta continues to prioritize young players. This lack of game time has seen Pepe want to leave Arsenal for a new challenge ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the Football London report, the 26-year-old winger has urged his agent to find him a new club in the upcoming summer transfer window. The report also claims that Pepe has hired a new agent in order to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



#AFC



football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Pepe out, Saliba decision - Transfer status of every Arsenal player this summer Pepe out, Saliba decision - Transfer status of every Arsenal player this summer 👀#AFCfootball.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

The Gunners are expected to have a massive summer in terms of transfers. They have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are currently working on an opening bid for the Brazilian forward.

Arsenal need a favor from Norwich City to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League

The Gunners were in pole position to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League after a season without any European football. However, their charge towards the top-four of the Premier League has been derailed following two consecutive defeats.

Mikel Arteta's side first lost to rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the North London derby (May 12) before falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United (May 16). This has left the Gunners fifth in the standings, two points behind fourth-placed Spurs with one game remaining in the season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



A terrible result for Arsenal's top four hopes A brilliant performance from Newcastle to win their final home game of the seasonA terrible result for Arsenal's top four hopes A brilliant performance from Newcastle to win their final home game of the season 👏A terrible result for Arsenal's top four hopes 😬

Arsenal will require an already relegated Norwich City side to beat Tottenham on the final day of the season to have any chance of making it into the top four. The Gunners, however, do have to win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on the same day (22 May).

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners have secured a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar