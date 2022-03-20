26-year-old forward has made up his mind to leave Liverpool - Reports 

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has told the club that he wants to depart Anfield in the summer, as claimed by Football Insider.

The Belgian international has seen himself slipping further down the pecking order following the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January.

The 26-year-old has cut a frustrating figure of late due to being on the fringes of the squad and made up his mind on leaving at the end of the season.

Liverpool are believed to have already given the nod to the departure of the former Lille star.

The Reds were willing to cash in on Origi in the previous window as well but did not see their asking price met by any of the suitors.

The Belgian forward is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2024 with Liverpool having the option of triggering a 12-month extension.

Football Insider claims AC Milan have a long-term interest in the 26-year-old and are the frontrunners for the signature of the dynamic attacker.

With Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic being 35 and 40 years of age respectively, the Rossoneri are believed to be looking for a long-term option up front and Origi is their top target.

The Belgian has seen his opportunities diminish further since the turn of the year and has even been left out of the matchday squads of late.

The 26-year-old also suffered a knee injury back in December that kept him out of action until early February.

The versatile attacker has started just five games this season and was subbed in from the bench on nine occasions.

However, he is yet to start a single Premier League game this season but still has two goals in 71 minutes in league.

In total, the forward has registered five goals and three assists in 531 minutes. These are impressive numbers for a player who has not been given much game time.

Origi will be remembered forever by the Liverpool fans

Origi has been a Liverpool player for a long time now but he could never quite become a regular starter for the Reds.

Despite that, he has established himself as a fan favorite and will be forever remembered as a cult hero at Anfield.

The 26-year-old has done more than enough over the years to ensure his place in Reds folklore.

The Belgian made an immense contribution for the Reds in their sixth Champions League triumph, grabbing a brace in the Barcelona comeback in the semis and also scoring a goal in the final against Spurs.

Origi has scored many crucial goals for the Reds over the years and has always been a brilliant team player, having never complained due to the lack of first-team football.

