26-year-old Manchester United outcast fed up with lack of game time under Erik ten Hag – Reports

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is reportedly frustrated with the lack of first-team minutes under the helm of Erik ten Hag.

Van de Beek, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax for an initial fee of £34 million in 2020, has massively dropped down in his team's pecking order this campaign. The 26-year-old midfielder has featured in just 21 minutes of action, spread across two overall appearances, so far.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Van de Beek has asserted that he is unhappy with the lack of game time at Old Trafford in the recent times. He is believed to be keen to play regular football in the future and could decide to leave his club in the winter transfer window next year.

Van de Beek, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, was reportedly linked with Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce in the summer. However, the Ajax academy product failed to seal a transfer, both permanent and loan, away from Old Trafford in the end.

So far, Van de Beek has made 62 appearances for Manchester United.

Louis Saha says Manchester United should snap up 32-year-old attacker next January

Speaking to British online bookmaker Paddy Power, ex-Manchester United forward Louis Saha backed the idea of the Red Devils signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. He said (h/t Football365):

"Antoine Griezmann is a talented player and unlike many players, there's never any doubts about him. He's very mobile and physically, he'll always find the right area. Manchester United's interest in him shows straight away that there is something wrong."

Lauding the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's abilities, Saha continued:

"They already have Mason Mount, but it means they're looking at a replacement for him because Griezmann is the type of player that United need. He's a clever player who can be in the pocket, create things and score goals. He's a great player who has scored so many goals for Atletico and it would be exciting."

The Red Devils, who have lost nine games out of 18 matches across competitions this season, have netted just 13 goals in 12 Premier League games this campaign. Hence, they have been reportedly linked with a winter switch to add Griezmann to their ranks in the recent past.

Griezmann, 32, has opened the ongoing 2023-24 season on a stellar note. He has scored 13 goals and contributed one assist in 17 matches across competitions for Diego Simeone's outfit so far this term.