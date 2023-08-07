26-year-old midfielder 'only wants Manchester United' amid interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia: Reports

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat reportedly has his heart set on a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are expected to make an official move for him in the coming weeks.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Fiorentina are waiting for Manchester United's official move for Amrabat. The midfielder, who previously played under Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht, is eager to move to Old Trafford.

United have already agreed on personal terms with the Morocco international, who has rejected advancements from West Ham United and Saudi Arabia. Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder (via SPORT).

Reporting on the player's proposed move to the Premier League, Pedulla wrote on his website:

"Fiorentina are waiting for the raid for Amrabat in the coming week, who, as already revealed, only wants Manchester United. The midfielder said no to West Ham, he does not intend to consider proposals from Saudi Arabia and there is currently no feedback on Bayern.

"Now Fiorentina are waiting for Manchester United to advance after an agreement was reached on his wages."

Amrabat has just one year remaining on his contract with Fiorentina after joining them in a €19.50 million deal from Hellas Verona in 2020.

The 26-year-old spent two seasons playing under Ten Hag in the Eredivisie between 2015 and 2017. He made 50 appearances across competitions under the Dutchman, scoring once and providing 10 assists.

Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United will move for Amrabat after midfield clearance

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United will only make a move for Amrabat when one of Donny van de Beek and Fred are sold, or are close to leaving the club.

He has also reported that Manchester United are set to hand new signing Rasmus Hojlund the number 17 shirt, which Fred currently sports. This, more or less, signals that the Brazilian midfielder is on his way out of the club.

Amrabat wants Manchester United, this has never changed. Sofyan Amrabat, not called up for next Fiorentina game.Manchester United, expected to open formal talks for Amrabat soon as Fred and Donny Van de Beek are close to leaving the club.Amrabat wants Manchester United, this has never changed. pic.twitter.com/7S2OnOHa5t

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing the former Shakhtar Donetsk star. His potential departure could free up space for Amrabat's arrival.