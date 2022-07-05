26-year-old Real Madrid star 'waiting' for Liverpool approach before deciding future: Reports

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is reportedly interested in joining Premier League giants Liverpool amid speculations linking him with a move away from Spain.

The 26-year-old rose through the ranks at Mallorca before joining Real Madrid in 2014. Asensio has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu of late. During the 2021-22 season, Carlo Ancelotti used Asensio more as a utility option.

Asensio, who is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, managed to start in just 19 LaLiga matches last season. Racking up 2110 minutes across all competitions, he registered 12 goals and two assists.

According to SPORT (via Sport Witness), Asensio is said to have been offered a new deal by Los Blancos four months ago. But the left-footed forward is reportedly "waiting to see" if an "offer from Liverpool or another club" arrives this summer.

Real Madrid are open to listening to offers for Asensio in the region of €25 million to €30 million, as per TuttoMercatoWeb. The report further states that the player will lower his net annual salary expectations of €7 million if a "valid and convincing project" comes his way in the ongoing transfer window.

On the other hand, Arsenal, Juventus, and AC Milan are also in the race to lure the Spain international away from Madrid, as per AS (via Sport Witness).

Liverpool on the hunt for Jude Bellingham?

After narrowly losing out on the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League crown last season, the Reds have been quite active this summer.

The Reds have already roped in striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, and right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Although The Liverpool Echo claimed earlier that the club's business for the summer was over, multiple reports have now linked Liverpool with Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham.

According to Cadena SER (via AS), the Merseyside club face competition for the services of the 19-year-old from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Even The Athletic reported earlier that the Reds are interested in the former Birmingham City midfielder. Meanwhile, according to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have placed a whooping €120 million price tag on Bellingham.

With Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara well into their thirties, a promising teenager is exactly what the Reds require right now. Whether or not Liverpool can dish out the enormous amount for Bellingham's services remains to be seen.

