27-year-old Arsenal forward set for loan move to Ligue 1 side: Reports

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is set to make a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 club Nice in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

Pepe joined the Gunners for a club-record £72 million fee in the summer of 2019 after scoring 37 goals in 79 games in all competitions across two seasons for Lille. But the Frenchman has flattered to deceive in England, managing just 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 games across competitions for the London giants.

He, however, helped Arsenal lift their 14th FA Cup trophy in his debut season at the club.

Pepe, who has two years left on his current deal, has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium following the rise of Bukayo Saka. Last season, he registered three goals and six assists in 23 total appearances.

According to the aforementioned report, Nice are interested in signing Pepe on loan for the 2022-23 season. It also added that the player's agent is currently listening to potential offers and a meeting has already taken place with Nice's representatives.

Earlier in the summer, Alexandre Lacazette left the Gunners to re-join Lyon on a free transfer. Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Konstantinos Mavropanos have also left the club to join Fulham, Marseille, Galatasaray and Stuttgart, respectively, on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari and Runar Alex Runarsson have secured loan moves to Marseille, Monza and Alanyaspor, respectively.

Arsenal secured a 4-2 victory over Leicester City last Saturday (August) 13 after registering a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 5. Pepe didn't feature in either game.

Mikel Arteta's side will next lock horns with Bournemouth in an away league fixture on Saturday, August 20.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio offered to Arsenal

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Paisley Gates), Real Madrid are open to selling Marco Asensio to avoid losing the forward on a free transfer next summer. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered his client to Arsenal and four other clubs this summer.

The Spaniard has also been offered to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan, while Roma have shown an interest in signing him.

Last season, Asensio netted 12 goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar