27-year-old La Liga star emerges as 'popular option' for Manchester United to revamp backline: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing in Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand in the summer.

United are in the market for a centre-back as they look to strengthen their defense, which has conceded 39 goals in 28 Premier League games this season. Lisandro Martinez has had numerous injury issues while Jonny Evans is expected to leave. Moreover, the futures of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are up in the air as well.

Hence, the Red Devils are looking at multiple centre-back options. As per Fichajes.net, a 'popular option' among the decision-makers is Le Normand. Real Madrid are also interested in signing the Spain international.

Le Normand, 27, joined Real Sociedad's B side from French club Brest in 2016. He has since made 215 senior appearances for the Spanish side, and also contributed six goals and six assists. He has also earned eight caps with Spain.

As per the aforementioned report, Real Sociedad will be willing to sell him for around €40 million with his contract expiring in 2026. Manchester United and Real Madrid have shown the most interest in him so far. United manager Erik ten Hag has also approved the potential signing.

Manchester United-linked defender asserts he's happy at his current club

Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo was recently linked with a potential summer move to Manchester United. The Uruguayan is arguably Barca's best defender but the club's financial issues saw rumors floating around his potential departure.

However, Araujo recently rubbished such claims, saying that he's happy at the club and is focused on the remainder of the season. He said (via Stretty News):

“There has been a lot of talk about this issue, but I’m happy in Barcelona.

“In addition, we have to finish the season well because there are still challenges, also with Uruguay with the Copa America.”

Araujo joined Barcelona B from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and has made 144 senior appearances for the Spanish giants. The 25-year-old has won one La Liga title, one Supercopa de Espana and one Copa del Rey with them.

His current contract expires in 2026 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €70 million.