27-year-old Liverpool star set to leave Anfield: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly set to leave the club in the summer. The Guinean's contract expires at the end of the season, and he seems to be heading out of Anfield.

Keita joined Jurgen Klopp's side from RB Leipzig in 2018 for €60 million but has failed to make a significant impact for the Reds. A lack of form and injuries have hindered his spell in Merseyside. He has featured just seven times this season in all competitions due to a hamstring injury.

According to Sky Germany, Keita will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer. A return to the Bundesliga has been touted for the former Leipzig man. BILD reported in September that Borussia Dortmund were tracking the Guinean.

The opportunity to sign the Reds midfielder as a free agent is an attractive proposition. He boasts proven Premier League and UEFA Champions League experience, making 123 appearances with Klopp's side, scoring 11 goals and contributing seven assists.

He has won the Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup during his time at Anfield. The midfielder was linked with a departure last summer, although Klopp played down rumors at that time. The German coach said (via the Liverpool Echo):

"Do we sell Naby now and not replace him? No, that is not possible," Klopp said. "Of course not. But it is not the plan. We are done, so we don't think that a player can go and we don’t replace him."

He added:

"No, there's no chance. Naby will not go but if he would, which he will not do, there must be a replacement, of course. It's clear."

A replacement may be in sight with Klopp's side long-term admirers of Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham. Reports claim that the Liverpool manager will be handed a £200-250 million war chest for next summer. The English midfielder is a top target, although they face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz posts an update on his recovery from a long-term knee injury

Luis Diaz is on the road to recovery.

Diaz has been out of action since October after he sustained his second knee injury of the season. The Colombian winger is stepping up his fitness return, although he is expected to spend another two months on the sidelines.

His absence from the Liverpool squad has been felt, with the Reds sitting lowly in ninth place in the league. They suffered a shock 3-0 defeat away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (January 14).

However, Diaz has somewhat brightened the mood at Anfield by posting a video of himself working out on his Instagram account:

Diaz has scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 appearances this season. He joined the Reds in January 2022 for £37 million from FC Porto.

