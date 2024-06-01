270 Real Madrid fans fall prey to ticket scam ahead of Champions League final as details emerge: Reports

According to a report by Radio Marca, 270 Real Madrid fans have fallen victim to a UEFA Champions League ticket scam ahead of the final on Saturday, June 1. The fans of the Spanish side are in London hoping to see their side potentially lift an unprecedented 15th trophy.

Los Blancos has stepped in and helped out 16 of the fans so far according to the report. The scam will leave the fans unable to watch the game against Borussia Dortmund live at Wembley.

Los Blancos are not strangers to this occasion and the fans will hope they can get another chance to support their team in another final. In fact, this is the eighth UCL final the Madrid-based side have been in since the turn of the century and they have come out victorious in the previous seven.

Real Madrid will try to reimburse their fans and salvage their final experience with their performance. Meanwhile, the Champions League and responsible governing bodies will have to find a way to stop bad actors from taking advantage of fans.

Real Madrid and a history of success in the Champions League

Real Madrid go into the Champions League final against Dortmund on Saturday knowing that they are a team favored by history in the competition. Los Blancos have played in 17 finals before now and have only lost on three occasions.

Their domination in the competition began from its very inception, with the Madrid-based side winning the first five editions on the bounce from 1955-60. They still went on to endure what to them must have felt like a poor run in the competition. Los Blancos lost two consecutive finals, 1962 and 1964 before finally sealing a sixth title in 1966 in Brussels.

The Madridistas didn't make another final till 1981, but they lost that final to Liverpool under the legendary Bob Paisley in Paris. That was the last Champions League final defeat Los Blancos would endure to date.

Wins in 1998, 2000, and 2002 mirrored and better the ’60s, but Real Madrid had something even more miraculous up their sleeves. They won their 10th title in 2014 under current manager Carlo Ancelotti, a still unmatched feat.

Real Madrid were back at it again in 2016 under former player Zinedine Zidane, who went on to retain the title for an unprecedented three consecutive years. Carlo Ancelotti returned and lifted the Champions League with Los Blancos again in 2022. The legendary Italian now has a chance to win a third title tonight with Los Blancos against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.