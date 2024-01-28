£28 million-rated Germany attacker hesitant to join Premier League club amid interest from Liverpool: Reports

TSG Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier is reportedly unwilling to secure a move to Brentford amid interest from Premier League giants Liverpool as well.

Beier, 21, is currently relishing a breakout season in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 18 games so far. He has started 14 of his team's outings in a central role alongside the likes of Wout Weghorst and Andrej Kramaric in their 3-5-2 setup.

Earlier last December, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk stated that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the right-footed striker. He also claimed that Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest are also interested in acquiring the German's services in the future.

Now, Falk has provided a brand new update on Beier's future. In his column for the Caught Offside, he asserted that Hoffenheim academy graduate is reluctant to join Brentford this January, writing:

"There's still very concrete interest from Brentford in Maximilian Beier. I heard they asked if he wanted to move in the current window. They were open to spending £26 million on him but he doesn't want to go just yet as he's aware he's being watched by many Premier League clubs including Burnley, Everton and Liverpool. He wants to see what will happen in the summer."

Shedding light on the nature of the attacker's exit clause, Falk added:

"At the moment, the release clause that he has in his contract isn't active in the winter – just for the summer, at which point it will be £28 million. Not far away from £26 million! Every year he stays at Hoffenheim it goes down by £2 million, so it's getting cheaper and Beier knows he has many chances for the next step but he doesn't want to make it this winter."

Beier, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2027, spent his last two seasons out on loan at Bundesliga 2 outfit Hannover 96. He made the most of his loan stint, registering 15 goals and seven assists in 68 outings across competitions, including 55 starts, for Hannover.

Liverpool to offer 25-year-old new contract

According to HITC, Liverpool are prepared to lock Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal with his current contract set to expire in June 2025. They have already approached the 25-year-old's entourage and are confident that they can finalise a long-term deal soon.

Furthermore, the Reds are keen to make their vice-captain as one of the club's top earners. They last offered the 23-cap England international a contract ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, tieing the defender down to a reported salary of £180,000-per-week.

Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to return from his knee injury soon, has scored two goals and laid out nine assists in 25 matches across competitions this season. He has captained Liverpool four times, including a 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Arsenal, so far.