28-year-old star rejects Manchester United as he eyes Barcelona move - Reports

Jonathan Tah has turned down Manchester United in favour of a move to Barcelona, according to TBR Football. The German defender has entered the final six months of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and is all set to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils are said to be planning a Bosman move for the 28-year-old at the end of the season. Tah has been outstanding for the reigning Bundesliga champions in recent times and has registered 33 appearances in all competitions this season.

The player is highly rated across Europe and multiple clubs are eyeing his situation with interest. Manchester United are also among his suitors, along with Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and West Ham United.

The Red Devils are embarking on a new journey under Ruben Amorim and have identified the defense as an area that needs immediate attention. Harry Maguire is on the wrong side of 30, while Victor Lindelof is expected to leave this year.

The Premier League giants are looking for a leader at the back and Tah fits the bill. The German defender's contract situation also makes him a lucrative option for Manchester United, who are working on a tight budget.

However, Jonathan Tah apparently prefers a move to Camp Nou instead. Barcelona were keen to sign him last summer, but a move failed to materialize. Hansi Flick now wants him countryman in his roster and is pushing to secure his services.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Barcelona star?

Manchester United have set their sights on Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, according to SPORT. The Red Devils are looking to add more quality to the middle of the park this year, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to leave.

The Premier League giants have reportedly identified Lopez as a candidate to sort out the position. The Spaniard has registered five goals and five assists from 25 games across competitions for the Catalans this season. However, only nine of them have been starts.

Manchester United are attentive to his situation and are ready to prise him away with promises of regular football. The Red Devils are supposedly willing to offer €70m for the 21-year-old, who is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2029.

They are even ready to double Lopez's salary if he agrees to a deal. However, the player has reportedly turned them down, as he wants to stay with Barcelona.

