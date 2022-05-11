29-year-old Arsenal star who was offered new contract agrees deal with Turkish giants - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has agreed a deal with Turkish giants Galatasaray for a move this summer, according to Fanatik (via Just Arsenal).

This comes after The Athletic claimed that the 29-year-old midfielder was offered a new contract extension by the Gunners.

Elneny's current contract expires at the end of the season. The Egyptian star will be in a position to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

One of the clubs looking to sign him on a free transfer is Galatasaray. It is worth mentioning that Elneny is no stranger to the Turkish Super Lig, having previously played for rivals Besiktas on loan from the Gunners.

Mohamed Elneny found it difficult to secure regular game-time this season under Mikel Arteta. However, things have changed for the Egyptian over the past few weeks.

In the absence of Thomas Partey, Elneny has started in four Premier League games, where he has also played the full 90 minutes. These included games against both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Overall, Mohamed Elneny has made just 14 appearances this season, contributing just two assists across all competitions. However, due to recency bias, he is in a great position to secure a new deal at Arsenal or look for opportunities abroad.

Despite wanting to keep hold of Elneny, the Gunners have shown interest in signing a new midfielder in the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta's side have Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on their transfer shortlist for the summer. They are also extremely keen on signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Arsenal edge closer towards securing Champions League football

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in pole position to secure Champions League football for the 2022-23 season. Arsenal are currently fourth in the standings, having accumulated 66 points from 35 matches. They are right now four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with three games remaining in the season.

However, the Gunners face Tottenham in the North London derby on Thursday, 12 May. A positive result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see them cement their place in the top four.

Arsenal are looking to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Gunners were deprived of any sort of European football for the current season as they finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

