29-year-old keen on Barcelona move despite receiving 'proposal' from Arsenal: Reports

Spanish international Alvaro Morata is said to be keen on a move to Barcelona despite interest from Arsenal.

According to Italian media outlet Tutto Mercato, Morata is keen on making the switch to Camp Nou after missing out on a move to the Catalan club in January.

The report also claims that Arsenal have already made an approach for the former Chelsea flop. However, as of now, Morata only wants a move to Barcelona. The Gunners are in dire need of reinforcements up front, with Alexander Lacazette set to leave the club.

William Hill @WilliamHill Alvaro Morata is now the 7th highest goalscorer in Spain's history with 26 goals



Just 33 to go to catch David Villa in 1st Alvaro Morata is now the 7th highest goalscorer in Spain's history with 26 goalsJust 33 to go to catch David Villa in 1st 🇪🇸 Alvaro Morata is now the 7th highest goalscorer in Spain's history with 26 goalsJust 33 to go to catch David Villa in 1st 😅 https://t.co/RsC0CMACSI

As per Mundo Deportivo, Juventus have entered negotiations with Atletico Madrid to keep the Spaniard permanently at the club. Morata has spent the last couple of seasons on loan at the Turin club from Atletico Madrid and has done a decent job. He has scored a total of 32 goals and provided 21 assists in 88 games for the Old Lady.

The Serie A side have the option to make the deal permanent. However, they want to negotiate for a fee lower than the originally agreed price of £30 million.

Morata may have his eyes set on a move to Barcelona but as per Football.Espana the Catalan giants want Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker is also determined to secure a move to the Catalan club, which could help Arsenal get their man.

Should Arsenal pursue a move for the Barcelona target?

It is quite evident that Arsenal are in need of a centre-forward as they are resigned to losing both Lacazette and Nketiah this summer. Even if Nketiah signs a new deal to stay at the club, Mikel Arteta will surely be in the market for a first-choice striker.

Morata seems to be a great option for the Gunners thanks to his immense experience at the highest level.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Alexandre Lacazette scored 20+ goals in each of his last three seasons at Lyon. He never reached 15 goals in one of his five Premier League seasons for Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette scored 20+ goals in each of his last three seasons at Lyon. He never reached 15 goals in one of his five Premier League seasons for Arsenal 🔙 Alexandre Lacazette scored 20+ goals in each of his last three seasons at Lyon. He never reached 15 goals in one of his five Premier League seasons for Arsenal https://t.co/dtw2rW1jbj

The Gunners, though, must remember that Morata has previously been a major flop in the Premier League with Chelsea. The Blues signed him at a then-club-record fee of around £60 million.

However, the former Real Madrid striker could never quite impress at Stamford Bridge. Morata scored just 24 goals in 72 games for the Blues and eventually left for Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard has always been a hit-or-miss player in his career and the Gunners are in no position to take such a gamble.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far