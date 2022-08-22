29-year old Manchester United star spoke to Casemiro almost daily to convince him to join from Real Madrid - Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane reportedly played a crucial role in the Red Devils' acquisition of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, the Frenchman spoke to Casemiro almost daily in an attempt to persuade him to move to Old Trafford this summer. Varane's efforts paid off as the defensive midfielder joined the club in a deal worth €60 million.

The duo spent seven seasons together in Madrid, during which they formed a close friendship and helped the club win two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and three Champions League titles.

Varane moved to United last summer and helped convince Casemiro to take the same path this year.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗞 A new challenge is a valid aspect in Casemiro's move to #mufc , and on that front, Raphael Varane helped in persuading him to move, speaking to him almost daily. [ @lauriewhitwell 🗞 A new challenge is a valid aspect in Casemiro's move to #mufc, and on that front, Raphael Varane helped in persuading him to move, speaking to him almost daily. [@lauriewhitwell]

Casemiro's Real Madrid career started in January 2013 when he joined them on loan from Sao Paulo. The move was made permanent in the summer of that year. After failing to nail down a starting spot during the 2013-14 campaign, the Brazilian was loaned out to Porto the following season.

He returned to Real Madrid in 2015 and grew into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. He has made 336 appearances for Los Blancos, helping the club win five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, and a Copa del Rey.

Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid could help keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's lack of transfer activity this summer was reportedly seen as one of the main reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club. The Red Devils' dismal start to the campaign also raised questions over the five-time Ballon d'Or's future at Old Trafford.

Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid could help convince the 37-year-old to stay at United. The Brazilian is widely considered one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and could prove to be the perfect solution to United's problems.

Erik ten Hag's side lack a top-quality defensive midfielder. The Premier League giants were outplayed in midfield by Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their first two Premier League games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.



Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-onsCasemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCCasemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. https://t.co/tiuAdkCR81

Casemiro is expected to add some stability, experience, and tenacity to the Red Devils' midfield. The 30-year-old has also been a serial winner during his time with Real Madrid and could be the perfect addition to United's dressing room.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava