3 Manchester United legends turned down chance to become Erik ten Hag's assistant manager: Reports

According to reports by Stretty News (via CaughtOffside), three Manchester United legends have rejected the assistant manager role, pending Erik ten Hag's arrival. The Red Devils have all but confirmed ten Hag’s appointment and are now working on restructuring the backroom staff to his needs.

The three legends reportedly approached for the assistant role were Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, and Ryan Giggs. The reported rejection by the trio will come as a blow to the Red Devils. The side have put on lackluster performances in recent months.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. Manchester United are working to prepare contracts & paperworks this week in order to announce Erik ten Hag appointment as soon as possible. Sources close to the manager consider it as matter of time.Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. Manchester United are working to prepare contracts & paperworks this week in order to announce Erik ten Hag appointment as soon as possible. Sources close to the manager consider it as matter of time. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. https://t.co/sB17hldE75

Rooney, who currently manages embattled Derby County, has previously spoken of his desire to manage United. However, it is unlikely that he will take an assistant position now that his managerial career has taken off with the Rams.

Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs also turned down the job and it seems like club favorite Robin van Persie is believed to be the most likely option.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive | Erik ten Hag wants to maximise his chances in succeeding at Manchester United whilst looking at every detail.



He is aware that previous managers have failed after Sir Alex Ferguson and wants to avoid that.



[@David_Ornstein] #MUFC



What a great attitude! | Erik ten Hag wants to maximise his chances in succeeding at Manchester United whilst looking at every detail.He is aware that previous managers have failed after Sir Alex Ferguson and wants to avoid that.What a great attitude! 🚨🇳🇱| Erik ten Hag wants to maximise his chances in succeeding at Manchester United whilst looking at every detail.He is aware that previous managers have failed after Sir Alex Ferguson and wants to avoid that.[@David_Ornstein] #MUFCWhat a great attitude! https://t.co/3832ejbuNc

Manchester United will hope that Erik ten Hag can succeed where many others have failed since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Which players could leave Manchester United under Erik ten Hag?

With the Old Trafford outfit in its fifth consecutive year without seeing a trophy, it would be little surprise if incoming manager Erik ten Hag begins with a squad overhaul. The current Ajax manager will need to separate the wheat from the chaff in the rebuilding process, which means some players could leave.

One such player is Eric Bailly, who has made just seven appearances for the Red Devils this season. Edinson Cavani has featured in more games. However, the star striker is aging and looks set to leave United when his contract expires this summer.

Lee Grant is another player who could leave, especially as the 39-year-old goalkeeper has made just two appearances since he joined in 2018. Paul Pogba is a high-profile player whose contract may not be extended by United, even though they once paid a world-record fee for the star. The Frenchman has been in poor form at Old Trafford.

Other players like Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are on loan, as they have struggled to find playing time. They are also highly likely to become ex-Manchester United stars by the summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar