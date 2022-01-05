3 Manchester United stars find Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘undroppable presence’ problematic - Reports

As many as three Manchester United players reportedly find Cristiano Ronaldo's "undroppable presence" at the club problematic. According to The Daily Express (via Metro), the three players in question are Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in the summer of 2021. The 36-year-old forward instantly became the club's talisman. However, Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League despite having one of the best strikers in world football.

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo's growing role at the club is causing unrest in the Manchester United squad. The likes of Cavani, Maguire and Greenwood are reportedly not happy with the 36-year-old forward's undroppable nature in the team. The trio believe Ronaldo is causing a challenge to their role in the squad.

There are also concerns over Ronaldo's influence on Manchester United's Portuguese-speaking players. These include the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles and Fred.

The Mirror has also reported that as many as 11 players want to leave Manchester United amid the crisis the club are undergoing this season. An insider source told the Mirror:

“It’s not good. The atmosphere is really bad and it looks like there are going to be big problems ahead for United.”

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results in the league. The Red Devils replaced the Norwegian coach with Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed on an interim basis.

However, the results have not picked up under Rangnick. Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford last week which leaves them seventh in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be Manchester United's primary source of goals this season

Despite rumors surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at the club, the Portuguese superstar is still the club's leading goalscorer this season. The 36-year-old has scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored some of the most important goals for the club this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted two late winners against Atalanta and Villarreal in the Champions League group stages.

Ronaldo's six goals for Europe were vital for Manchester United as they secured a safe passage to the knockout rounds. The Red Devils are now drawn up against defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the competition.

