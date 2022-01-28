3 new Premier League clubs monitor Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard as Newcastle loan set to collapse - Reports

Premier League clubs Leicester City, Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

However, according to Manchester Evening News (via talkSPORT), there are no further details on a prospective move yet. It remains to be seen if the details can be ironed out with just three days left in the transfer window.

Lingard entered the final year of his contract earlier this season and negotiations regarding an extension have hit a dead end. As things stand, the Englishman looks set to depart Old Trafford for free in the summer. However, a few clubs have been testing the waters to see if the Red Devils will let him leave on the cheap in January instead of losing him for free.

The 29-year-old looked set to join Newcastle United on loan just a few days ago. But the Magpies were reportedly put off by Manchester United's request for around £15 million overall for just a temporary deal.

The player himself was rumored to prefer a move to London. However, his club reportedly don't want Lingard to move to West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur. Both outfits are rivals for the Red Devils in their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United's Lingard would be a good signing for any Premier League club

Lingard has made just nine Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season, aggregating just 88 minutes in total. He has chipped in with two goals in whatever limited playing time he has received, which is impressive.

Lingard has already proved he could be a smart signing for any club that chooses to take a gamble on him. He joined West Ham United last season on loan for the second half of the season. He managed nine goals and five assists in just 16 league appearances for the Hammers.

Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester all currently house different ambitions and should be able to afford the midfielder.

The Villans are already showing steady signs of improvement under Steven Gerrard. They have also displayed ambition in the market, having brought in Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne in the ongoing window. Lingard will add more squad depth as they push for a top-10 finish in the Premier League.

Everton, on the other hand, are running the risk of being pulled into a relegation battle after picking up just one win in their last 14 league fixtures. Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson desperately needs to add creativity to his squad.

Lastly, Leicester are finally pushing up the table once again after a lukewarm start to the Premier League season. They currently sit 10th in the league and are also still alive in the FA Cup as well as the UEFA Europa Conference League. Signing Lingard, who has European experience, will certainly help the Foxes mount deep runs in both competitions.

