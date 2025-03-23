3 Premier League clubs keen on signing Barcelona star Ferran Torres this summer: Reports

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is in demand, as three Premier League clubs reportedly pursue his transfer ahead of the summer. He has emerged as an important player under Hansi Flick but could be made available as the Catalan side continue to grapple with financial issues (via Tribal Football).

Now in his third full season at Camp Nou, Torres is back in form, netting 13 times and providing three assists in 32 appearances across competitions. Flick has deployed him in several roles in the frontline, and the 24-year-old has repaid that faith with consistent appearances.

Reports have suggested that they would accept offers in the region of €40 million for the Spaniard, especially with Barcelona managing their budget. Aston Villa appear keen, with Unai Emery eager to bolster his attacking options.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also tracking developments closely, both considering Torres a reliable Premier League option based on his previous spell at Manchester City. Interest has grown and Barca will consider the financial incentives that could see Torres return to English football this summer.

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi suffers ankle injury during Spain duty

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi withdrew from international duty after suffering an ankle injury in Spain’s 2-2 draw with the Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League. The 18-year-old hobbled off just before the break following a robust challenge from Memphis Depay in the quarter-final first leg. He was later seen being assisted from the pitch by medical personnel.

Cubarsi has since returned to Barcelona for treatment, and will miss the second leg against the Dutch in Valencia. Hopes for a quick recovery were dampened when further examination showed a strain in his right ankle, as Barca revealed (via GOAL):

"After assessing his condition, the player returned to Barcelona, where he underwent medical tests on Saturday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The tests revealed that the player has a strain in the anterior tibiofibular ligament of his right ankle.

"Cubarsi will follow a conservative treatment plan, and his tolerance to activity will be reassessed in 48 hours, on Monday."

Cubarsi’s absence comes as pressure continues to mount on the club’s defensive depth, with Ronald Araujo still on international duty and Inigo Martinez coping with injury. His growing importance to both club and country has come rapidly this season. Now the teenager has six senior caps and has established himself as a regular in the Barca back line.

