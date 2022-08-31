3 Premier League sides interested in signing £15 million-rated Manchester United midfielder - Reports

Everton, Leicester City and Southampton are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder James Garner in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

Garner shot to prominence last season during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old helped Steve Cooper's side clinch promotion to the Premier League by registering four goals and eight assists in 44 EFL Championship appearances.

An efficient passer and a dynamic presence in the heart of midfield, Garner featured for just 22 minutes during his club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. He returned to action in a home friendly against Rayo Vallecano last month after recovering from an injury.

According to BBC journalist Simon Stone, Manchester United are hoping for a fee of more than £15 million for Garner. Everton, Leicester City and Southampton have expressed their interest in the player, who has been told that he is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

The England U21 international is expected to depart his boyhood club before Thursday's deadline, as per the aforementioned report.

Garner made his professional debut under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Crystal Palace in February 2019. He was expected to stake a claim in the first team this season following Scott McTominay and Fred's poor performances.

However, Ten Hag has seemingly placed his faith in Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, and academy graduate Zidane Iqbal to deputize in the centre of the park.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have roped in five new players this summer. The club have signed Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia for a combined sum of over £210 million.

Manchester United, who are currently 11th in the Premier League standings, have six points from four games. The club will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (September 1).

Cristiano Ronaldo has two potential exit routes to leave Manchester United

According to The Times, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has two possible routes out of Old Trafford before the close of the summer transfer window - AC Milan and Napoli.

While AC Milan will have to part ways with forward Rafael Leao, Napoli will have to offload striker Victor Osimhen to accommodate the five-time Ballon d'Or in their squad.

Both Serie A clubs have qualified for the much-coveted UEFA Champions League this season. Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals last season, has a year left on his current contract with the option to extend it for a further year.

