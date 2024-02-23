31-year-old Barcelona superstar receives transfer offer from Saudi Arabia - Reports

According to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has received a transfer offer from Saudi Arabia.

The German goalkeeper is widely considered among the best players in his position at the moment. He has been with the Catalan club since 2014 and became the club's first choice after Claudio Bravo left for Manchester City.

Ter Stegen has made 397 appearances for Barca so far, keeping 165 clean sheets. Last season, he equaled Francisco Liano's record for the most clean sheets in a La Liga season (26).

After returning from a back injury, Ter Stegen has regained his spot as La Blaugrana's No. 1 this term, making 20 appearances across competitions.

The reported offer from Saudi Arabia, though, could make matters interesting. There has been an influx of quality players moving to the Middle East in recent seasons. Very few European clubs, if any, can keep up with the astronomical salaries offered by Saudi clubs.

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, is contracted with Barcelona until the end of the 2027–28 season. The Germany international has an estimated market value of €35 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Barcelona manager Xavi speaks about dealing with Mason Greenwood

Barcelona are set to take on Getafe in their next La Liga game on Saturday, February 24. Xavi will have to map out a plan to deal with the in-form Mason Greenwood.

The Manchester United loanee has rejuvenated his career during the loan spell. When quizzed about how he intends to deal with Greenwood's threat, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“We won’t do anything special. He’s a player we have to keep an eye on. Getafe have very good players. Milla, Mayoral is scoring goals, and Greenwood is making a difference.”

Greenwood, during his loan spell, has made constant goal contributions. He has scored seven and set up five more goals in 24 appearances across competitions this season.